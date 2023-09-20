Capital Allocation Trends At Fraport (ETR:FRA) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Fraport (ETR:FRA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fraport is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = €541m ÷ (€18b - €2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Fraport has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 8.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fraport compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fraport.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fraport doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.2%, but since then they've fallen to 3.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Fraport is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 32% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

