Capital Allocation Trends At Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Aren't Ideal

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Freeport-McMoRan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$5.5b ÷ (US$51b - US$4.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Freeport-McMoRan has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Freeport-McMoRan

roce

In the above chart we have measured Freeport-McMoRan's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Freeport-McMoRan doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 17% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Freeport-McMoRan's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 213% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Freeport-McMoRan and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Freeport-McMoRan isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.