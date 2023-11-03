Capital Allocation Trends At FRIWO (ETR:CEA) Aren't Ideal

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at FRIWO (ETR:CEA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FRIWO:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €3.3m ÷ (€91m - €65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, FRIWO has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FRIWO's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how FRIWO has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at FRIWO. About five years ago, returns on capital were 21%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on FRIWO becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, FRIWO's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 71% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 49% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

