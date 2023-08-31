Capital Allocation Trends At Good Drinks Australia (ASX:GDA) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Good Drinks Australia (ASX:GDA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Good Drinks Australia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = AU$1.8m ÷ (AU$134m - AU$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Good Drinks Australia has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 3.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Good Drinks Australia's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Good Drinks Australia's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Good Drinks Australia doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.0% from 8.5% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 34%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.0%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Good Drinks Australia. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 63% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Good Drinks Australia does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

