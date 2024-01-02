Capital Allocation Trends At Gym Group (LON:GYM) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Gym Group (LON:GYM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Gym Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£578m - UK£63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Gym Group has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gym Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gym Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Gym Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.1%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Gym Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Gym Group. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 59% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

