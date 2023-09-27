Capital Allocation Trends At Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM817m ÷ (RM19b - RM4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.6% average generated by the Industrials industry.

See our latest analysis for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.0% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 43% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

While Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.