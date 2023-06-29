Capital Allocation Trends At Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN) Aren't Ideal

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Harn Len Corporation Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM10m ÷ (RM426m - RM70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Harn Len Corporation Bhd has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 8.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Harn Len Corporation Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Harn Len Corporation Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Harn Len Corporation Bhd's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Harn Len Corporation Bhd becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a related note, Harn Len Corporation Bhd has decreased its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Harn Len Corporation Bhd is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 367%. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Harn Len Corporation Bhd that you might find interesting.

