Capital Allocation Trends At Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heidrick & Struggles International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$81m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$392m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Heidrick & Struggles International has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Heidrick & Struggles International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Heidrick & Struggles International here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Heidrick & Struggles International, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Heidrick & Struggles International's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

