Capital Allocation Trends At Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Aren't Ideal

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hudbay Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$232m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$471m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hudbay Minerals has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.3% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hudbay Minerals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hudbay Minerals.

What Can We Tell From Hudbay Minerals' ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Hudbay Minerals, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.2%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hudbay Minerals to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

