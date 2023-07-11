Capital Allocation Trends At J. Smart (Contractors) (LON:SMJ) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at J. Smart (Contractors) (LON:SMJ) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for J. Smart (Contractors):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0095 = UK£1.3m ÷ (UK£149m - UK£17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, J. Smart (Contractors) has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 10%.

View our latest analysis for J. Smart (Contractors)

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for J. Smart (Contractors)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating J. Smart (Contractors)'s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is J. Smart (Contractors)'s ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at J. Smart (Contractors) doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 3.1%, but since then they've fallen to 0.9%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by J. Smart (Contractors)'s diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 67% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

J. Smart (Contractors) does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for J. Smart (Contractors) that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here