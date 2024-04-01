Capital Allocation Trends At Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Johnson Outdoors:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$693m - US$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Johnson Outdoors has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Leisure industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Johnson Outdoors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Johnson Outdoors .

What Can We Tell From Johnson Outdoors' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Johnson Outdoors' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Johnson Outdoors' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Johnson Outdoors have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 32% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Johnson Outdoors that we think you should be aware of.

