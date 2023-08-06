Capital Allocation Trends At Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX) Aren't Ideal

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Karex Berhad (KLSE:KAREX), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Karex Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = RM13m ÷ (RM702m - RM174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Karex Berhad has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 9.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Karex Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Karex Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Karex Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Karex Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Karex Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 25% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line On Karex Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Karex Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 29% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

