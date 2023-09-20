Capital Allocation Trends At Lechwerke (FRA:LEC) Aren't Ideal

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Lechwerke (FRA:LEC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lechwerke is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0085 = €14m ÷ (€1.7b - €24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Lechwerke has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 9.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Lechwerke's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Lechwerke, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.5% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Lechwerke becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Lechwerke is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 11% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Lechwerke does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

