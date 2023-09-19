Capital Allocation Trends At LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LeMaitre Vascular, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$31m ÷ (US$326m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, LeMaitre Vascular has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured LeMaitre Vascular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular here for free.

What Can We Tell From LeMaitre Vascular's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LeMaitre Vascular, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From LeMaitre Vascular's ROCE

While returns have fallen for LeMaitre Vascular in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 76% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

