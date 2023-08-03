Capital Allocation Trends At LS 2 Holdings (Catalist:ENV) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating LS 2 Holdings (Catalist:ENV), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for LS 2 Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = S$1.1m ÷ (S$32m - S$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, LS 2 Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.7%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating LS 2 Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LS 2 Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.2% from 16% four years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, LS 2 Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 36% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for LS 2 Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 72% in the last year, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

If you'd like to know more about LS 2 Holdings, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them are concerning.

