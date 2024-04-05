Capital Allocation Trends At Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM70m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM446m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 6.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad .

So How Is Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Since the stock has skyrocketed 246% over the last five years, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.