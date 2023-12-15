Capital Allocation Trends At Montana Aerospace (VTX:AERO) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Montana Aerospace (VTX:AERO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Montana Aerospace is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0081 = €13m ÷ (€2.1b - €575m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Montana Aerospace has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Montana Aerospace's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Montana Aerospace here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Montana Aerospace Tell Us?

In terms of Montana Aerospace's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.4% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Montana Aerospace. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 9.2% to shareholders over the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

