Capital Allocation Trends At Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM740m ÷ (RM3.4b - RM664m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 41%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 26% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

