Capital Allocation Trends At Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Nanofilm Technologies International (SGX:MZH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nanofilm Technologies International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = S$48m ÷ (S$618m - S$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Nanofilm Technologies International has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Chemicals industry average of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nanofilm Technologies International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Nanofilm Technologies International's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Nanofilm Technologies International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.5% from 33% five years ago. However it looks like Nanofilm Technologies International might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Nanofilm Technologies International has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 9.3% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Nanofilm Technologies International's ROCE

In summary, Nanofilm Technologies International is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 42% in the last year. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

