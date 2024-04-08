Capital Allocation Trends At Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Aren't Ideal

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Neo Performance Materials:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$17m ÷ (US$627m - US$123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Neo Performance Materials has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Neo Performance Materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Neo Performance Materials .

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Neo Performance Materials, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.7% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Neo Performance Materials to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Neo Performance Materials' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Neo Performance Materials is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 42% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

