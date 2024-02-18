Capital Allocation Trends At PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating PG&E (NYSE:PCG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PG&E, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$123b - US$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, PG&E has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

In the above chart we have measured PG&E's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PG&E.

What Can We Tell From PG&E's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PG&E doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 4.4% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PG&E's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 12% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

