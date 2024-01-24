Capital Allocation Trends At Restore (LON:RST) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Restore (LON:RST), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Restore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = UK£28m ÷ (UK£564m - UK£73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Restore has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Restore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Restore here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Restore, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.8% from 8.3% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Restore's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Restore is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

