Capital Allocation Trends At SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) Aren't Ideal

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM43m ÷ (RM283m - RM55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, SFP Tech Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SFP Tech Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 19%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 61% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

