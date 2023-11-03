Capital Allocation Trends At Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) Aren't Ideal

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = RM44m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM307m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 4.7% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 23% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

What We Can Learn From Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

