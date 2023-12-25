Capital Allocation Trends At Silverlake Axis (SGX:5CP) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Silverlake Axis (SGX:5CP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Silverlake Axis:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM214m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Silverlake Axis has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 9.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Silverlake Axis' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Silverlake Axis' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. However it looks like Silverlake Axis might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Silverlake Axis is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 26% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

