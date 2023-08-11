Capital Allocation Trends At Soup Holdings (SGX:5KI) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Soup Holdings (SGX:5KI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Soup Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = S$976k ÷ (S$27m - S$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Soup Holdings has an ROCE of 5.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.3% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Soup Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Soup Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Soup Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Soup Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 5.8%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Soup Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Soup Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 47% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

