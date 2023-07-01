Capital Allocation Trends At Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Aren't Ideal

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Spin Master (TSE:TOY), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spin Master:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$237m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$298m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Spin Master has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 19% generated by the Leisure industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spin Master compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Spin Master.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Spin Master doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 47%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Spin Master has decreased its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Spin Master's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Spin Master have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 39% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

