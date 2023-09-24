Capital Allocation Trends At Temenos (VTX:TEMN) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Temenos (VTX:TEMN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Temenos:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$172m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Temenos has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured Temenos' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Temenos.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Temenos' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 29% five years ago. However it looks like Temenos might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Temenos' current liabilities are still rather high at 48% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Temenos is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 57% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Temenos does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

