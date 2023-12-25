Capital Allocation Trends At Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Aren't Ideal

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tripadvisor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$100m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$719m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Tripadvisor has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 9.0%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Tripadvisor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tripadvisor.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tripadvisor. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tripadvisor to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Tripadvisor's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 56% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

While Tripadvisor doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

