Capital Allocation Trends At Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vita Coco Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$10m ÷ (US$198m - US$54m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Vita Coco Company has an ROCE of 7.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Vita Coco Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Vita Coco Company doesn't inspire confidence. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 7.2%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Vita Coco Company's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Vita Coco Company in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 115% to shareholders in the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Vita Coco Company, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

