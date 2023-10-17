Capital Allocation Trends At Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Volcano Berhad (KLSE:VOLCANO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Volcano Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = RM8.4m ÷ (RM95m - RM8.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Volcano Berhad has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.7%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Volcano Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.7% from 14% four years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Volcano Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 113% gain to shareholders who have held over the last year. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Volcano Berhad, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

