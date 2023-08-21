Capital Allocation Trends At Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wagners Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = AU$10m ÷ (AU$413m - AU$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Wagners Holding has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 4.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wagners Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wagners Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wagners Holding Tell Us?

In terms of Wagners Holding's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 36%, but since then they've fallen to 3.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Wagners Holding in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 80% in the last five years, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Wagners Holding we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

