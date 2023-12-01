Capital Allocation Trends At Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Aren't Ideal

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Walt Disney, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$9.3b ÷ (US$206b - US$31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 8.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Walt Disney's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Walt Disney.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Walt Disney doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.3% from 18% five years ago. However it looks like Walt Disney might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Walt Disney's ROCE

In summary, Walt Disney is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 17% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Walt Disney has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Walt Disney that we think you should be aware of.

