Capital Allocation Trends At Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) Aren't Ideal

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Yum China Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$12b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Yum China Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Yum China Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yum China Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Yum China Holdings' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Yum China Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Yum China Holdings' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Yum China Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And with the stock having returned a mere 17% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

