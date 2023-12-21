Capital Appreciation's (JSE:CTA) Dividend Will Be ZAR0.0425

Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of ZAR0.0425 per share on the 8th of January. This means the annual payment is 6.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Capital Appreciation's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Capital Appreciation's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 74% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 1.1% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 92%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Capital Appreciation Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.04 total annually to ZAR0.0825. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Capital Appreciation has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Capital Appreciation hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Capital Appreciation is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Capital Appreciation (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

