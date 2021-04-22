U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,012.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.25
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.97
    -0.38 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -1.40 (-7.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0310
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,248.96
    -1,439.01 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.94
    -4.02 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,899.45
    +4.16 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Capital Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
·32 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. By comparison, net income was $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.87% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.84% for the same period in 2020. Return on average equity was 22.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 8.6% for the same period in 2020.

“Capital Bancorp started the year with solid first quarter results and is well-positioned to continue our profitable growth in 2021,” said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “Investments in technology and personnel continue to drive results and support the Bank’s differentiated and diversified business model that has demonstrated resiliency in a variety of economic environments.”

“Strong performance by all of our business lines delivered another quarter of exceptional revenue and earnings,” said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. “We continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and are building substantial long-term momentum across all of our lines of business. We are optimistic about the potential of our investments in technology and infrastructure to support continued profitable growth in a post COVID-19, fintech-enabled world.”

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

  • Solid Earnings - The Commercial Bank, Capital Bank Home Loans and OpenSky® all continued to perform well. In the first quarter of 2021, net income of $9.0 million more than tripled from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 as the economy continued to recover from COVID-19. Earnings were $0.65 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $0.21 per share for the same period last year. Book value per common share grew 23.2 percent to $12.14 at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.85 per share at March 31, 2020.

  • Robust Performance Ratios - Return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average equity (“ROAE”) were 1.87% and 22.30%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 0.84% and 8.59%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

  • Stable Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin was 5.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is in line with the 5.16% net interest margin for the same three month period last year.

  • Strong Balance Sheet - As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.81% and an allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) to total loans ratio of 1.49%, or 1.79% excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program (“SBA-PPP”) loans.

Commercial Bank

  • Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $15.4 million, or 5.1 percent annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to $1.23 billion compared to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2020. The quarter over quarter growth was mainly due to strong growth in commercial real estate loans which increased by $40.8 million, or 10.4 percent, despite several large loan payoffs.

  • Growth in Core Deposits and Reduced Cost of Funds - Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $163.4 million, or 26.8 percent, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to increases in OpenSky® and SBA-PPP loan-related deposits. At March 31, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits represented 41.4% of total deposits compared to 36.8% at December 31, 2020 and 27.9% at March 31, 2020. Overall, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was reduced 14 bps, from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to 0.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This reduction was primarily due to the Bank’s ongoing strategic initiative to improve its funding mix and to reduce overall rates paid.

  • Proactive Management Improves Credit Metrics - We are gaining more clarity into our customers’ ability to rebound from the impact of COVID-19 and as the recovery begins to take hold, our customers are experiencing increased stability in their financial condition. As a result of the improving economic environment, provisions for loan losses declined from $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $503 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) decreased to 0.58% of total assets in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.61% in the same three month period last year.

  • Stable Core Margin - Net interest margin, excluding OpenSky® and SBA-PPP loans was 3.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 3.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

  • SBA-PPP Loans - SBA-PPP loans, net of $6.4 million in fees, totaled $265.7 million at March 31, 2021 which was comprised of $146.1 million from the 2020 vintage and $119.6 million originated thus far this year. Through March 31, 2021, through the SBA, we have obtained forgiveness for $91.6 million of SBA-PPP loans.

  • COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At March 31, 2021, 25 loans with an outstanding balance of $25.4 million remained in deferred status, compared to 43 loans, with an outstanding balance of $30.5 million on December 31, 2020. The majority of deferred loans are in the Accommodation and Food Services sector and are believed to be well-secured by real estate.

Loan Modifications (1)

(dollars in millions)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Deferred Loans

Deferred Loans

Deferred Loans

Deferred Loans

Sector

Total Loans Outstanding

Balance

# of
Loans
Deferred

Balance

# of
Loans
Deferred

Balance

# of
Loans
Deferred

Balance

# of
Loans
Deferred

Accommodation & Food Services

$

112.0

$

16.1

15

$

14.7

16

$

11.2

14

$

42.6

36

Real Estate and Rental Leasing

462.7

3.2

4

5.5

10

9.3

16

45.6

67

Other Services Including Private Households

282.7

1.1

3

5.6

11

17.3

36

Educational Services

22.5

9.8

6

Construction

244.6

0.3

1

4.2

6

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

80.7

1.1

2

1.4

3

1.1

2

5.0

11

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

40.5

1.3

1

0.7

2

1.4

2

5.0

9

Retail Trade

25.4

0.3

1

3.0

8

Healthcare & Social Assistance

100.4

0.9

1

0.9

1

4.7

11

Wholesale Trade

16.6

0.9

1

All other (1)

197.2

3.7

3

5.9

7

0.5

2

5.9

13

Total

$

1,585.3

$

25.4

25

$

30.5

43

$

30.3

49

$

144.0

204

_______________

(1) Excludes modifications and deferrals made for OpenSky® secured card customers.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Strong Mortgage Performance - Despite a seasonally slower first quarter, Capital Bank Home Loans originated $354 million of mortgage loans and generated mortgage banking revenue of $7.7 million compared to $382 million in originations and $8.7 million in revenue for the previous quarter, and $180 million in originations and $3.0 million in revenue for the same three month period of the previous year.

  • Resilient Gain on Sale Margin - The first quarter 2021 gain on sale margin was 3.00%, up from 2.52% for the same quarter last year, as active product management benefited results.

OpenSky®

  • Growth in OpenSky® Accounts Remains Robust - OpenSky® increased customer accounts 13.0 percent with net growth during the quarter of 74 thousand accounts, driving total accounts to 642 thousand at March 31, 2021.

  • Government Stimulus Impacted Results - Government stimulus programs have improved the credit performance of our customer base which resulted in lower outstanding balances, reduced fees and lower delinquencies. As a result of this improvement, OpenSky® loan balances decreased by $18.4 million or 18.1 percent to $83.7 million and late fees were adversely impacted compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in accounts opened drove 12.1 percent growth in deposit balances to $215.9 million. This most recent customer behavior appears similar in nature to what was observed with the previous issuance of stimulus payments during 2020.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

Quarter Ended

March 31,

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change

Earnings Summary

Interest income

$

26,638

$

21,744

22.5

%

Interest expense

2,194

4,057

(45.9

)%

Net interest income

24,444

17,687

38.2

%

Provision for loan losses

503

2,409

(79.1

)%

Noninterest income

13,951

5,535

152.1

%

Noninterest expense

25,767

16,799

53.4

%

Income before income taxes

12,125

4,014

202.1

%

Income tax expense

3,143

1,080

191.0

%

Net income

$

8,982

$

2,934

206.1

%

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (2)

$

12,628

$

6,423

96.6

%

Weighted average common shares - Basic

13,757

13,876

(0.9

)%

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

13,899

14,076

(1.3

)%

Earnings per share - Basic

$

0.65

$

0.21

208.7

%

Earnings per share - Diluted

$

0.65

$

0.21

210.0

%

Return on average assets (1)

1.87

%

0.84

%

122.6

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1) (2)

1.60

%

0.84

%

90.5

%

Return on average equity

22.30

%

8.59

%

159.6

%


Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31,

1Q21 vs. 1Q20

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change

2020

2020

2020

Balance Sheet Highlights

Assets

$

2,091,851

$

1,507,847

38.7

%

$

1,876,593

$

1,879,029

$

1,822,365

Investment securities available for sale

128,023

59,524

115.1

%

99,787

53,992

56,796

Mortgage loans held for sale

60,816

73,955

(17.8

)%

107,154

137,717

116,969

SBA-PPP loans, net of fees (3)

265,712

100.0

%

201,018

233,349

229,646

Portfolio loans receivable (3)

1,312,375

1,187,798

10.5

%

1,315,503

1,244,613

1,211,477

Allowance for loan losses

23,550

15,513

51.8

%

23,434

22,016

18,680

Deposits

1,863,069

1,302,913

43.0

%

1,652,128

1,662,211

1,608,726

FHLB borrowings

22,000

28,889

(23.8

)%

22,000

22,222

25,556

Other borrowed funds

12,062

15,430

(21.8

)%

14,016

17,516

17,392

Total stockholders' equity

167,003

136,080

22.7

%

159,311

149,377

142,108

Tangible common equity (2)

167,003

136,080

22.7

%

159,311

149,377

142,108

Common shares outstanding

13,759

13,817

(0.4

)%

13,754

13,682

13,818

Tangible book value per share (2)

$

12.14

$

9.85

23.2

%

$

11.58

$

10.92

$

10.28

______________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net interest income increased $6.8 million, or 38.2 percent, to $24.4 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 5.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA PPP loans, was 3.70% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $544.3 million, or 39.5 percent, to $1.9 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets decreased 73 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $156.7 million, or 16.6 percent, while the average cost decreased 92 basis points to 0.81% from 1.73%.

The provision for loan losses of $503 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was due primarily to a small number of loan charge-offs, which was offset by improving overall credit metrics. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 were $388 thousand, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $197 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020. The $388 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter, was comprised of $105 thousand in commercial loans and $283 thousand in credit cards.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, noninterest income was $14.0 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 152 percent from $5.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in mortgage banking revenues of $4.8 million and credit card fees of $3.9 million resulting from the higher number of credit card accounts.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, OpenSky’s® net growth was 74 thousand secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 642 thousand. This compares to 43 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 244 thousand. At March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020, credit card loan balances have increased to $83.7 million from $41.9 million, while the related deposit account balances have increased 155 percent to $215.9 million. The growth in open accounts was primarily driven by enhanced marketing and economic conditions that led consumers to recognize the value and convenience of the Bank's secured credit card product.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2021 improved to 67.1% compared to 73.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on higher levels of revenue and improved operating leverage.

Noninterest expense was $25.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $9.0 million, or 53.4 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $5.2 million, or 126 percent, increase in data processing expenses, a $1.2 million, or 15.6 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional services of $0.9 million or 111 percent, an increase in loan processing fees of $605 thousand, or 135 percent, and an increase in operating expenses of $1.1 million, or 48.0 percent, quarter over quarter. The increase of $5.2 million in data processing expenses was largely attributable to the higher volume of open credit cards, and increased portfolio and mortgage loan processing volumes during the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s organic growth was supported by a 14.7 percent increase in employees to 265 at March 31, 2021, up from 231 at March 31, 2020. Additionally, operating expenses increased $1.1 million due to increases in marketing and advertising, credit expenses, FDIC insurance and miscellaneous expenses.

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $2.1 billion, an increase of 38.7 percent from March 31, 2020. Portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 10.5 percent as compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2020.

Total deposits at March 31, 2021 were $1.9 billion, an increase of 43.0 percent as compared to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $408.5 million, or 112.4 percent, to $771.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to the level at March 31, 2020. During the quarter, deposit balances grew in certain fiduciary accounts of title and property management companies, as well as noninterest bearing SBA-PPP loan customers and secured card deposits.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $503 thousand during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $23.5 million, or 1.49% of total loans (1.79%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at March 31, 2021. This level of reserve provides approximately 267.1% coverage of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared to the reserve at March 31, 2020 of $15.5 million, or 1.31% of total loans, which represented a coverage ratio of 268%. Nonperforming assets were $12.1 million, or 0.58% of total assets, as of March 31, 2021, up from $9.2 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2020. Of the $12.1 million in total nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2021, nonperforming loans represented $8.8 million and foreclosed real estate totaled $3.3 million. Included in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021 were troubled debt restructurings of $437 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $167.0 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $136.1 million at March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

26,068

$

21,074

Investment securities available for sale

478

340

Federal funds sold and other

92

330

Total interest income

26,638

21,744

Interest expense

Deposits

2,006

3,613

Borrowed funds

188

444

Total interest expense

2,194

4,057

Net interest income

24,444

17,687

Provision for loan losses

503

2,409

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

23,941

15,278

Noninterest income

Service charges on deposits

147

149

Credit card fees

5,940

2,008

Mortgage banking revenue

7,743

2,973

Other fees and charges

120

405

Total noninterest income

13,951

5,535

Noninterest expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

8,568

7,413

Occupancy and equipment

1,129

1,178

Professional fees

1,624

770

Data processing

9,311

4,117

Advertising

833

636

Loan processing

1,052

447

Other real estate expenses, net

4

45

Other operating

3,246

2,193

Total noninterest expenses

25,767

16,799

Income before income taxes

12,125

4,014

Income tax expense

3,143

1,080

Net income

$

8,982

$

2,934


Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data)

(unaudited) March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

22,678

$

18,456

Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions

294,777

126,081

Federal funds sold

567

2,373

Total cash and cash equivalents

318,022

146,910

Investment securities available for sale

128,023

99,787

Restricted investments

3,723

3,958

Loans held for sale

60,816

107,154

U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program (“SBA-PPP”) loans receivable, net of fees

265,712

201,018

Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $23,550 and $23,434

1,288,825

1,292,068

Premises and equipment, net

4,004

4,464

Accrued interest receivable

8,104

8,134

Deferred income taxes, net

7,430

6,818

Other real estate owned

3,293

3,326

Other assets

3,899

2,956

Total assets

$

2,091,851

$

1,876,593

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest bearing

$

771,924

$

608,559

Interest bearing

1,091,145

1,043,569

Total deposits

1,863,069

1,652,128

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

22,000

22,000

Other borrowed funds

12,062

14,016

Accrued interest payable

1,210

1,134

Other liabilities

26,507

28,004

Total liabilities

1,924,848

1,717,282

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,759,218 and 13,753,529 issued and outstanding

138

138

Additional paid-in capital

51,042

50,602

Retained earnings

115,805

106,854

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18

1,717

Total stockholders’ equity

167,003

159,311

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,091,851

$

1,876,593

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Interest bearing deposits

$

205,799

$

49

0.10

%

$

96,622

$

259

1.08

%

Federal funds sold

3,871

0.01

1,068

4

1.45

Investment securities available for sale

106,704

478

1.82

60,396

340

2.26

Restricted stock

3,906

43

4.43

3,918

67

6.87

Loans held for sale

72,460

481

2.69

42,105

366

3.49

SBA-PPP loans receivable

232,371

2,205

3.85

Portfolio loans receivable (2)

1,298,352

23,382

7.30

1,175,090

20,708

7.09

Total interest earning assets

1,923,463

26,638

5.62

1,379,199

21,744

6.34

Noninterest earning assets

25,803

18,099

Total assets

$

1,949,266

$

1,397,298

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Interest bearing liabilities:

Interest bearing demand accounts

$

256,958

68

0.11

$

143,875

228

0.64

Savings

5,631

1

0.05

4,409

3

0.30

Money market accounts

471,154

530

0.46

446,928

1,687

1.52

Time deposits

332,660

1,407

1.72

304,053

1,695

2.24

Borrowed funds

35,343

188

2.15

45,757

444

3.90

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,101,746

2,194

0.81

945,022

4,057

1.73

Noninterest bearing liabilities:

Noninterest bearing liabilities

24,059

19,835

Noninterest bearing deposits

660,086

295,060

Stockholders’ equity

163,375

137,381

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,949,266

$

1,397,298

Net interest spread

4.81

%

4.61

%

Net interest income

$

24,444

$

17,687

Net interest margin (3)

5.15

%

5.16

%

_______________

(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 145 and 120 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

Earnings:

Net income

$

8,982

$

9,689

$

8,438

$

4,761

$

2,934

Earnings per common share, diluted

0.65

0.71

0.61

0.34

0.21

Net interest margin

5.15

%

5.57

%

5.01

%

4.72

%

5.16

%

Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)

3.70

%

3.80

%

3.84

%

3.96

%

3.96

%

Return on average assets (2)

1.87

%

2.08

%

1.89

%

1.19

%

0.84

%

Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)

1.60

%

1.88

%

1.80

%

1.04

%

0.84

%

Return on average equity (2)

22.30

%

25.26

%

23.28

%

13.70

%

8.59

%

Efficiency ratio

67.11

%

66.63

%

65.17

%

69.74

%

73.53

%

Balance Sheet:

Portfolio loans receivable (3)

$

1,312,375

$

1,315,503

$

1,244,613

$

1,211,477

$

1,187,798

Deposits

1,863,069

1,652,128

1,662,211

1,608,726

1,302,913

Total assets

2,091,851

1,876,593

1,879,029

1,822,365

1,507,847

Asset Quality Ratios:

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.58

%

0.67

%

0.79

%

0.50

%

0.61

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)

0.66

%

0.75

%

0.90

%

0.58

%

0.61

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.56

%

0.61

%

0.78

%

0.41

%

0.49

%

Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)

0.67

%

0.70

%

0.92

%

0.48

%

0.49

%

Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)

0.12

%

0.19

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.49

%

1.54

%

1.49

%

1.30

%

1.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1)

1.79

%

1.78

%

1.77

%

1.54

%

1.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

267.07

%

253.71

%

191.78

%

318.25

%

268.13

%

Bank Capital Ratios:

Total risk based capital ratio

13.55

%

12.60

%

12.74

%

12.35

%

12.18

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio

12.29

%

11.34

%

11.48

%

11.10

%

10.93

%

Leverage ratio

7.54

%

7.45

%

7.44

%

7.73

%

8.61

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

12.29

%

11.34

%

11.48

%

11.10

%

10.93

%

Tangible common equity

7.01

%

7.43

%

7.09

%

6.91

%

8.03

%

Holding Company Capital Ratios:

Total risk based capital ratio

16.07

%

15.19

%

15.35

%

15.02

%

13.63

%

Tier 1 risk based capital ratio

13.98

%

13.10

%

12.93

%

12.58

%

12.38

%

Leverage ratio

8.84

%

8.78

%

8.63

%

8.85

%

9.83

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

13.81

%

12.94

%

12.75

%

12.39

%

12.19

%

Tangible common equity

7.98

%

8.48

%

7.95

%

7.80

%

11.08

%

Composition of Loans:

Residential real estate

$

420,460

$

437,860

$

422,698

$

437,429

$

430,870

Commercial real estate

433,336

392,550

372,972

364,071

360,601

Construction real estate

221,277

224,904

227,661

212,957

204,047

Commercial and industrial - Other

149,914

157,127

134,889

142,673

151,551

SBA-PPP loans

272,090

204,920

238,735

236,325

Credit card

83,740

102,186

84,964

54,732

41,881

Other consumer loans

4,487

1,649

2,268

947

1,103

Composition of Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

771,924

$

608,559

$

596,239

$

563,995

$

363,423

Interest bearing demand

300,992

257,126

247,150

268,150

175,924

Savings

6,012

4,800

4,941

5,087

4,290

Money Markets

471,303

447,077

472,447

507,432

473,958

Time Deposits

312,838

334,566

341,435

264,062

285,318

Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:

Origination of loans held for sale

$

353,774

$

382,267

$

431,060

$

315,165

$

180,421

Mortgage loans sold

400,112

412,830

410,312

272,151

177,496

Gain on sale of loans

12,008

12,950

12,837

8,088

4,580

Purchase volume as a % of originations

24.59

%

30.03

%

33.76

%

31.16

%

32.79

%

Gain on sale as a % of loans sold (4)

3.00

%

3.14

%

3.13

%

2.97

%

2.52

%

OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:

Active customer accounts

642,272

568,373

529,114

400,530

244,024

Credit card loans, net

$

83,740

$

102,186

$

83,101

$

53,150

$

40,727

Noninterest secured credit card deposits

215,883

192,520

176,708

131,854

84,689

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by the sum of gain on sale of loans and proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains.


Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Net Income

$

8,982

$

9,689

$

8,438

$

4,761

$

2,934

Less: SBA-PPP loan income

2,205

1,998

1,470

1,011

Net Income, as Adjusted

$

6,777

$

7,691

$

6,968

$

3,750

$

2,934

Average Total Assets

1,949,265

1,854,846

1,533,591

1,612,839

1,397,298

Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans

232,371

227,617

238,071

168,490

Average Total Assets, as Adjusted

$

1,716,894

$

1,627,229

$

1,295,520

$

1,444,349

$

1,397,298

Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted

1.60

%

1.88

%

2.14

%

1.04

%

0.84

%


Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Net Interest Income

$

24,444

$

25,719

$

22,039

$

18,624

$

17,687

Less Secured credit card loan income

7,660

9,306

6,632

4,066

4,527

Less SBA-PPP loan income

2,205

1,998

1,470

1011

Net Interest Income, as Adjusted

$

14,580

$

14,415

$

13,937

$

13,547

$

13,160

Average Interest Earning Assets

1,923,463

1,836,337

1,748,894

1,588,380

1,379,199

Less Average secured credit card loans

93,520

95,739

68,585

42,538

42,553

Less Average SBA-PPP loans

232,371

227,617

235,160

168,490

Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted

$

1,597,573

$

1,512,981

$

1,445,149

$

1,377,352

$

1,336,646

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted

3.70

%

3.80

%

3.84

%

3.96

%

3.96

%


Tangible Book Value per Share

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Total Stockholders’ Equity

$

167,003

$

159,311

$

149,377

$

142,108

$

136,080

Less: Preferred equity

Less: Intangible assets

Tangible Common Equity

$

167,003

$

159,311

$

149,377

$

142,108

$

136,080

Period End Shares Outstanding

13,759,218

13,753,529

13,682,198

13,818,223

13,816,723

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

12.14

$

11.58

$

10.92

$

10.28

$

9.85


Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Allowance for Loan Losses

$

23,550

$

23,434

$

22,016

$

18,680

$

15,514

Total Loans

1,578,087

1,516,520

1,477,962

1,441,123

1,172,285

Less: SBA-PPP loans

265,712

201,018

233,349

229,646

Total Portfolio Loans

$

1,312,375

$

1,315,503

$

1,244,613

$

1,211,477

$

1,172,285

Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans

1.79

%

1.78

%

1.77

%

1.54

%

1.32

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

12,112

$

12,563

$

14,806

$

9,195

$

9,187

Total Assets

2,091,851

1,876,593

1,879,029

1,822,365

1,507,847

Less: SBA-PPP loans

265,712

201,018

233,349

229,646

Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

$

1,826,139

$

1,675,575

$

1,645,680

$

1,592,719

$

1,507,847

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans

0.66

%

0.75

%

0.90

%

0.58

%

0.61

%

Nonperforming Loans to Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Total Nonperforming Loans

$

8,818

$

9,237

$

11,480

$

5,869

$

5,786

Total Loans

1,578,087

1,516,520

1,477,962

1,441,123

1,172,285

Less: SBA-PPP loans

265,712

201,018

233,349

229,646

Total Portfolio Loans

$

1,312,375

$

1,315,503

$

1,244,613

$

1,211,477

$

1,172,285

Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans

0.67

%

0.70

%

0.92

%

0.48

%

0.49

%

Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Total Net Charge-offs

$

721

$

615

$

163

$

134

$

197

Total Average Loans

1,532,093

1,494,278

1,477,962

1,365,371

1,175,090

Less: Average SBA-PPP loans

232,371

227,617

233,349

84,245

Total Average Portfolio Loans

$

1,299,722

$

1,266,661

$

1,244,613

$

1,281,126

$

1,175,090

Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans

0.22

%

0.19

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.07

%

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)

Quarters Ended

Dollars in Thousands

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Net income

$

8,982

$

9,689

$

8,438

$

4,761

$

2,934

Add: Income Tax Expense

3,143

3,347

3,128

1,759

1,080

Add: Provision for Loan Losses

503

2,033

3,500

3,300

2,409

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)

$

12,628

$

15,069

$

15,066

$

9,820

$

6,423

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at March 31, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company’s website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “optimistic,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are exposed to all of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com



Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Sir James Dyson moves residency back to the UK

    Sir James faced criticism in 2019 over relocating his company's global headquarters to Singapore.

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Investors Trying to Predict ECB Plans Face More Uncertainty

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors trying to predict the European Central Bank’s stimulus plans are about to run into deeper uncertainty even as the clouds around the pandemic start to lift.Talks on how to exit the ECB’s crisis measures are set to coincide later this year with a potential change to its inflation goal. That’ll leave market participants unsure what monetary support officials will provide and how much inflation they’ll tolerate as the economy recovers from the worst recession in living memory.The risk is that such unpredictability boosts volatility in borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the recovery. It’ll put investors on guard for signs the Governing Council is thinking about that possibility when President Christine Lagarde speaks after Thursday’s policy meeting.She’ll almost certainly repeat her pledge to keep financing conditions favorable until the coronavirus crisis is over, but that doesn’t resolve the question of how she’ll unwind emergency bond-buying and manage the transition to more-standard tools.“In terms of how they handle the asset-purchase program, reinvestments, any future thoughts on tapering and actually hiking rates, you can only have very weak convictions,” said Richard Kelly, head of global strategy at Toronto Dominion Bank. “Not only is the economic outlook as uncertain as ever, but it isn’t clear how they want to change their objectives.”The ECB’s reappraisal of its inflation goal is part of a wide-ranging strategic review that was delayed by the pandemic and is set to conclude this summer, with the results probably announced in the fall.The current definition of price stability -- inflation below, but close to, 2% over the medium term -- is highly likely to change to a more symmetric target that allows some overshooting after years of falling short. That would have echoes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift in strategy last year.Other topics such as the fight against climate change and taking inequality into greater account could also affect monetary policy.Meanwhile, the European Union is overcoming a sluggish start to vaccinations and intends to have 70% of the adult population inoculated by the end of the summer. With consumers holding hundreds of billions of euros in savings and the EU’s joint recovery fund due to kick in, the stage is set for a rapid economic rebound.Follow the pace of inoculations with our Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThat’s driving the belief among investors that bond yields will march higher by year-end -- even turn positive, in the case of German debt. It’s also making some ECB policy makers reluctant to extend their 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond-buying program beyond March 2022.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“A full assessment of the pace of asset purchases will not happen until June, but the tone of this week’s press conference may offer some hints on the debate to come.”-David Powell. To read the full report click hereIf the pandemic program isn’t extended, discussions about when and how to exit it will likely happen alongside the conclusion of the review.“They have two major things to discuss in their September, October and December meetings: the review, including the toolbox, and the pandemic emergency purchase program’s future,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S. “It’ll be difficult to disentangle the two.”One possibility is that the review is turned into a policy tool itself. If a signal that pandemic purchases are to stop in March unsettles investors more than the ECB believes is warranted, a commitment to allow inflation to run above 2% for some time could be used as a counterweight.It’s not a debate for Thursday, and probably also not for June -- despite new economic projections being published then. Investors may be left hanging for a while.“It feels like we need to leave the lockdowns behind as a first step before the ECB can formulate any stronger views,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “It’s probably a matter of reaching a point where you feel reasonably clear about the pandemic-program outlook -- maybe by September or October -- and then try to use the strategic review as a dovish cushion.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Stalks Emerging Bonds, Push Traders to Seek Refuge

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy rebounds and commodity prices hit multi-year highs, emerging-market investors are seeking refuge in the one area that offers protection from inflation concerns.While this year’s global bond rout and the prospect of accelerating inflation have inflicted pain across markets from Brazil to Russia, debt securities that are linked to the pace of consumer-price gains have weathered the storm better than their nominal counterparts.Surging price pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of many developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again. U.S. inflation figures for March came in higher than estimates, while CPI also picked up in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Korea and India due to a surge in energy and food costs. Meanwhile, central banks face pressure to keep rates low to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.“The quickest way for EM policy makers to stimulate the economy is via monetary policy,” said Michael Roche, a strategist at Seaport Global Holdings in New York. “This activity builds inflation expectations, which leads fixed-income investors to seek protection in CPI-linked securities.”Inflation expectations are likely to keep climbing as emerging-market central banks take the lead from the Federal Reserve, Roche said. The Fed has signaled that it will continue with expansionary monetary policy for an extended period. Five-year Treasury breakevens -- a bond-based measure of inflation expectations in the world’s biggest debt market -- have climbed to nearly 2.6%, hovering close to the highest in over a decade.Pace SetterAmong emerging markets, South Africa leads the charge, with five-year breakeven rates above 4.4% on expectations the central bank will fail to contain prices amid rising energy costs. While concern is high, inflation quickened less than forecast in March as underlying pressures remain muted for now. South Africa’s 2033 inflation-linked bonds have gained 6.1% so far this year, handily surpassing the 1.9% loss in equivalent-maturity, nominal bonds.Inflation expectations in Brazil are almost as high, with one-year breakeven rates climbing to 5.1%, the upper bound of the central bank’s target range for 2022, amid increased government spending. As a result, Brazilian inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2030 have weakened just 6.8%, even as their fixed-rate counterparts cratered 9.6%.In Turkey, rising oil prices and a weak currency are set to fuel a surge in consumer costs, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who fired the last central bank chief -- pushes for interest rate cuts. Inflation accelerated to 16.2% in March from 14.6% at the start of the year. Turkish inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2028 have lost 2.1% this year, while the nominal benchmark bonds plunged nearly 21%.In Asia, South Korea’s inflation-adjusted bond yield curve flattened across all tenors, as demand picked up to take into account the potential return of higher consumer prices. Inflation in the North Asian nation returned to its pre-pandemic level in March amid higher oil prices and as consumer demand started to recover.Philippine bonds lost 4.2% this year in nominal terms as inflation breached 4%, the upper end of the central bank’s target, for three straight months on the back of higher food prices.The RisksThere are risks to the strategy. Edwin Gutierrez, a portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, says that while the trade may hold up for another month or so, food and fuel prices seem to have peaked.“You switch out of fixed-rate paper into linkers and you lock in some big losses,” Guttierez said. “It’s a bit late for the trade.”Gennadiy Goldberg, a rates strategist at TD Securities in New York, also stresses the need to be watchful.If inflation doesn’t materialize, “we could see some investors taking profit on their inflation hedge and that could lead the move to reverse” later this year, he said.For the moment though, with inflation fears on the rise across the world, investors may still look for a hedge.“We’ll continue to see some strength in the near-term” in inflation-linked bonds, Goldberg said. “Markets are betting loose central bank policy, pent-up demand, and accelerating growth expectations will create a perfect storm for inflation.”(Adds performance of Asian bonds in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill lender Credit Suisse suffers 'unacceptable' loss

    Credit Suisse raises $2bn to shore up its finances as regulators widen a probe into the Swiss bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Global Markets: Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

    A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States and Britain is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will act be a hurdle for the global economic recovery.

  • BitMEX to Offer Custody, Spot Trading to Expand Beyond Crypto Derivatives

    Derivatives are to remain at "the heart" of BitMEX's business, however.

  • High expectations can mean big letdowns: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • Intel Wins Patent Trial Over Chips, Dodging $1 Billion-Plus Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ducked getting hit with another multibillion-dollar damage award after a federal jury in Texas cleared it of claims it was infringing patents formerly owned by NXP Semiconductors NV on ways to speed up computers.Intel doesn’t infringe two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, according to the federal jury in Waco, Texas. The trial was held in the same courthouse where a different jury told Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion over other patents last month.This was the second of three trials in suits VLSI lodged against Intel over patents that until early 2019 were owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors. A third trial, also before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, is scheduled to begin in June.In the most recent trial, VLSI was seeking $3 billion in damages, saying the inventions were critical to Intel’s ability to make chips faster and with fewer energy requirements. That’s more than 3,000 times what the patents were valued at in past acquisitions, Intel’s lawyers argued.Intel denied using any of the inventions, saying its own engineers have spent decades developing the chips that are used in everything from laptops to military fighter planes. It also argued that the patents didn’t cover new ideas even two decades ago, when they were issued.VLSI was seeking damages for a period beginning March 1, 2019, just before the suit was filed. One of the patents, issued in 2002, expired in November; while the other was issued in 2003 and expires in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.Intel reported $20.9 billion in net income on $77.9 billion in revenue last year.VLSI was created in 2016 by the Softbank Group Corp.-owned Fortress Investment Group, according to an antitrust lawsuit Intel and Apple Inc. filed against Fortress. Fortress has “deployed patents in waves of lawsuits against their targets without regard for the merits of the claims,” Intel and Apple said in the complaint, which is pending in federal court in California.A federal judge had initially tossed the antitrust case, but Apple and Intel amended their complaint a week after the $2.18 billion verdict, arguing that trial and VLSI’s demand for billions more over other patents is evidence of Fortress’s anticompetitive activities. Fortress is scheduled to respond by April 26.VLSI has no products and its only potential revenue is its litigation against Intel. VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella told the jury not to be distracted by that issue.“This was technology that had looked over the horizon, changed the way Intel designed their chips,” Chu told the jurors in closing arguments. The damages request “is a large number but it’s a large number because Intel is the dominant company selling this infringing product.”The patents originated with SigmaTel Inc., which was bought by Freescale Semiconductor Inc. for $110 million in 2008, which in turn was bought by NXP in 2015 in a $12 billion deal. In Freescale’s purchase, SigmaTel’s “intangible assets,” which included a portfolio of hundreds of patents, were valued at $7 million, said Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale in Boston.VLSI brought “unfair and unfounded claims that were created for litigation, and a $3 billion claim that was created for by a paid-for expert,” Lee said in closing arguments, calling the damages demand “objectively unreasonable.”NXP isn’t a party to the case, though in the first trial Lee said that the chipmaker would receive a cut of any damage award. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation as a matter of corporate policy.During the trial, Intel witnesses highlighted the Santa Clara, California-based company’s long history in developing the chips that power devices that have transformed all aspects of society, and its efforts for the next generation of electronics.Intel has announced billions of dollars in spending on new factories and creating a foundry business to make chips for other companies, part of an aggressive push to regain its manufacturing lead. The move has the support of the Biden administration, which is calling for more U.S.-based chip manufacturing as a result of a global shortage of computer chips caused in part by the pandemic and the world’s reliance on two Asian companies.The patents were the subject of litigation between SigmaTel and Chinese chipmaker Actions Semiconductor Co. in a dispute that settled in 2007. The only other litigation involving these patents are the lawsuits against Intel, Bloomberg Law data show.The case is VLSI Technology LLC. v. Intel Corp., 21-299, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.