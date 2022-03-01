U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.94
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.62
    -261.98 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,758.43
    +7.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.71
    -12.37 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.41
    +6.69 (+6.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.70
    +24.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.63 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0074 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7580
    -0.0810 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,925.49
    +3,818.87 (+9.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.94
    +12.96 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.43
    -53.82 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Capital Being Put to Work Immediately: Avenue Living Asset Management Announces Successful Equity Raise and Milestone $3.55 Billion in Assets Under Management

·2 min read

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Calgary-based Avenue Living Asset Management, announced today its Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust has raised $103 million in equity since December 2021. Beginning with an original expansion target offering of $60 million, the allocation of this close to a series of accretive purchases, brings the Canadian alternative asset manager from $3.25 billion to over $3.5 billion in assets under management in only two months.

According to Jason Jogia, Chief Investment Officer at Avenue Living, "this strong investor interest demonstrates confidence in Avenue Living's uniquely designed, vertically integrated investment platform."

"We are very excited about the timing of this accretive capital raise, and what it does for the execution of our continued growth and diversification activities. It builds on a carefully defined consolidation strategy focused on multi-family, low-to-medium density workforce housing apartment assets across the North American Heartland," says Jogia. "These funds continue to support and accelerate further acquisitions, many of which are already in action in key regions across Canada and the United States."

The Core Trust focuses on multi-family assets and delivers institutional-level servicing to North America's most essential workers. The fund provides investors with an opportunity to own real assets that are not correlated to the public markets and delivers a valuable hedge against inflation.

"Right now, investors are shying away from market volatility," says Anthony Giuffre, Avenue Living's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "An offering like the Core Trust is an ideal way for them to invest in real estate without actively managing the assets themselves. We are thrilled about the response to this capital raise as it will help us actualize our growing pipeline of North American acquisitions, allow us to gain significant market share, and provide investors with geographic diversification at a time when housing affordability is in high demand."

ABOUT AVENUE LIVING
Founded on the principle of investing in the everyday, Avenue Living focuses on opportunities that are often overlooked by others, having grown to over $3.5 billion in aggregate assets under management across four private real estate investment mandates. The Avenue Living team includes over 750 professionals with expertise in real estate operations and transactions, property management, research, investment origination, and capital markets, as well as a suite of subject matter experts to support Avenue Living's growing portfolio of multi-family residential, commercial, agricultural land, and self-storage assets. In addition to over 14,000 multi-family units located in Canada and the United States, Avenue Living and its related entities own over 450,000 square feet of commercial space, 48,000 acres of productive farmland, and more than 2,700,000 square feet of self-storage space.

This commentary and the information contained herein are for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or related financial instruments. This communication may contain forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to information contained on our website at www.avenuelivingam.com for additional information regarding forward-looking statements and certain risks associated with them.

SOURCE Avenue Living Asset Management

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c8809.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings, Beat On Revenue

    SE stock fell during premarket action Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Is Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. Here’s What to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Novavax's stock is down 6% after missing revenue expectations for the fourth quarter

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were down 6.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company fell short of revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. Novavax on Monday reported $222.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FactSet consensus was $331.8 million. The company's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine is its only authorized or approved therapy; it recently received authorization in several regions, including the European Union, New Zealand, and the U.K. (The shot

  • Earnings Update: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Foot Locker, Inc. ( NYSE:FL ) shares plunged 25% in the week since its...

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Rivian Stock’s Price Target Gets a Cut. There Are Too Many Headwinds.

    Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cuts his price target on Rivian stock to $70 from $110 ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report next week.

  • AMC Entertainment Reports Earnings Tuesday. Investors Mostly Know What to Expect.

    The movie theater chain released preliminary results at the beginning of February. Therefore, the company's earnings conference call will be worth a listen.