Capital A Berhad (KLSE:CAPITALA) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Capital A Berhad (KLSE:CAPITALA), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Capital A Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM280m ÷ (RM28b - RM15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Capital A Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Capital A Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Capital A Berhad .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Capital A Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Capital A Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.8% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Capital A Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 53%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 2.2%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 62% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

