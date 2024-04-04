Capital City Mall emerges from bankruptcy

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Capital City Mall in Cumberland County has emerged from bankruptcy.

That money trouble was not because of Capitol City Mall, it is thriving, but other malls the former operator owns are not and that was the problem.

That company says it has reduced its debt by $835 million while shoring up $130 million in new funding.

Capital City Mall also has new owners and new management.

