Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure Receives Top Rankings from GRESB in 2021 for Renewable Power

·5 min read

Named "Sector Leader" for Third Consecutive Year and Receives #1 Ranking in Renewable Power, Renewable Power Europe, Renewable Power Americas and Renewable Power Private Equity

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, today announced its Clean Energy Infrastructure ("CEI") business has received the highest ranking from GRESB, the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, in multiple categories. Capital Dynamics Clean Energy and Infrastructure III LP ("CEI III"), invested in renewable energy projects across Europe, was awarded a 5 Star GRESB Rating and was recognized as "Sector Leader" for the Renewable Power sector. In addition, the Fund was ranked first in the categories for Renewable Power, Renewable Power Europe and Renewable Power Private Equity. Capital Dynamics Clean Energy and Infrastructure V JV LLC ("CEI V"), invested in solar projects in North America, was awarded a 5 Star GRESB Rating and was recognized as "Sector Leader" for the Americas sector.

Capital Dynamics
Capital Dynamics

Martin Hahn, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Dynamics, said, "We are delighted to be recognized for our deep commitment to responsible investment principles. Capital Dynamics has been a longstanding proponent of good ESG practices, and we are proud to lead the private asset industry with our renewable energy investment strategy."

Dario Bertagna, Barney Coles and Simon Eaves, Co-Heads of Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics, said, "As supporters of the UN's sustainable development goals, our mission at Capital Dynamics is to go above and beyond reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We take great care to ensure our solar and wind power generating investments are benefiting the local communities in the best ways possible. Our investment team remains focused on developing critical sources of clean, low-cost energy in Europe and North America to help work towards a greener and more sustainable future for all."

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of assets worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics. The GRESB Sector Leader Awards recognizes real estate and infrastructure companies, funds and assets that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability each year.

Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB, said, "Across the globe, organizations are demonstrating a deep commitment to ESG integration while making important strides towards a more sustainable future for us all. Sector Leaders are the organizations setting the pace and driving progress toward a net zero future. We are proud to recognize your determination, achievement, and leadership in creating a more sustainable world."

The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and emerging regulations. The GRESB ESG Benchmark grew this year to cover more than $6.4 trillion of assets under management, up from $5.3 trillion the year before. GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and to better understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

About Capital Dynamics
Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets, including private equity (primaries, secondaries co-investments), private credit, and clean energy infrastructure. Created in 1988, the Firm has extensive knowledge and experience developing solutions tailored to meet the exacting needs of a diverse and global client base of institutional and private wealth investors. As of Q2 2021, Capital Dynamics oversees more than USD 15 billion in assets under management and advisement[1], and employs approximately 160 professionals globally across 13 offices in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia.

With over three decades of experience, Capital Dynamics has developed long-term relationships with over 350 private equity fund managers globally, enabling powerful and propriety deal flow across primaries, secondaries, co-investments, and private credit opportunities. The Firm's clean energy infrastructure platform makes direct equity investments in carbon-reducing renewable energy power generation from late-stage development to commercial operations.

Capital Dynamics is a recognized industry leader in responsible investing, receiving the highest marks from the UNPRI for its Strategy & Corporate Governance, and investment strategies. The Firm combines robust returns with market-leading ESG practices, including designing, implementing and trademarking the Capital Dynamics R-Eye™ Rating System – a unique, best-in-class approach to diligence and rating of each investment based on UNPRI principles and UN Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit: www.capdyn.com

About GRESB
GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com

Contact
For Capital Dynamics:
Sofie Brewis
Prosek Partners
sbrewis@prosek.com
T: +44 75900 66 810

1 As of June 30, 2021. Assets Under Management are calculated based on the total commitments as of the final closing date for all funds currently managed by Capital Dynamics, including amounts that have been distributed. Assets Under Advisement includes assets for which Capital Dynamics provides services such as reporting, monitoring and risk management.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-dynamics-clean-energy-infrastructure-receives-top-rankings-from-gresb-in-2021-for-renewable-power-301401874.html

SOURCE Capital Dynamics

