Capital Eurocars continues Tallahassee expansion with new dealership locations

Capital Eurocars has debuted its new Porsche dealership, and a combined Volvo and Volkswagen dealership is under construction.

From Mercedes to BMW, the dealership is known for selling luxury cars under one roof but is now shifting its business model with separate facilities in order to meet demand and population growth in and around the capital city, said Jason Meixel, the general manager for two locations.

"Every brand has their loyal client base, and each of them are different. That's the thing," he said. "A Porsche client isn't a Volvo client. A Volvo client isn't a Volkswagen client. Each individual has a desire to be with that brand because of some reason, whether it's safety or it's sportiness."

The new Volvo and Volkswagen dealership is slated to open in 18 months and will be in a new 28,000 square foot building at 1800 Capital Circle N.E., sandwiched by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Buick GMC and Proctor Subaru. The current address for the company's Volvo and Volkswagen location is 3963 W. Tennessee St.

Early conceptual rendering of new Volvo/Volkswagon dealership.

Located at 3701 W. Tennessee St,, the Porsche dealership opened in mid-March in the same building previously occupied by the BMW dealership. The space was remodeled with interior and exterior improvements.

In May 2023, the BMW/Jaguar/Land Rover dealership location debuted at 1485 Capital Circle N.W., and managed by Crawford Atkins, who's also a general manager and vice president at Capital Eurocars. He's also manages Mercedes Eurocars, 3705 W. Tennessee St.

The company is owned by the Crown Automotive Group, headquartered in St. Petersburg and which has maintained a Tallahassee presence for more than 20 years, Meixel said.

"We had to bring the next level of our dealership and facilities to the clients here in Tallahassee," Meixel said. "We just felt like the stores needed to represent themselves, and we needed to separate the stores and brand them for what they are."

The Volvo and Volkswagen dealership will be "the latest and greatest design," he added.

