Capital Farm Credit returns record $108.1 million to borrowers

Capital Farm Credit
·2 min read

Bryan, Texas, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit posted another year of strong financial results in 2021. Texas’ largest agricultural lender will return $108.1 million in cash patronage to its borrowers, with another $125.7 million in earnings allocated to the membership for future disbursement consideration.

Since 2006, Capital Farm Credit has returned more than $2 billion in combined cash and allocated equites to its members through it cooperative returns program.

“We are very proud of our cooperative returns program,” said Jeff Norte, chief executive officer. “We return almost all of our earnings back to our members and believe our cooperative returns program is the strongest in the country. As an Association, it is a priority to continue returning profits to our members.”

Capital Farm Credit upholds the same mission since its establishment more than a century ago with a long tradition of strong earnings, accruing to the benefit of its members. Our cooperative returns program effectively lowers the cost of doing business for our farmers, ranchers, and recreational property owners. Together, we help strengthen the agricultural economy and the rural communities we serve.

“We’re proud to support rural Texas by providing agricultural producers with the capital they need to make their businesses successful,” Norte added. “We foster a culture that results in knowledgeable, engaged employees, who are essential to meeting our customers’ diverse needs across our territory.”

As a borrower-owned cooperative, our members are also our owners. When Capital Farm Credit is successful, our members are successful. We’re in this together with our members, and together we’re better.

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 23,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $10 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.

For more information about its financial services, patronage dividend program and office locations, visit capitalfarmcredit.com.

CONTACT: Heather Bush Capital Farm Credit 979.822.3018 Heather.Bush@capitalfarmcredit.com Robyn Lemon Capital Farm Credit 979.822.3018 Robyn.Lemon@capitalfarmcredit.com


