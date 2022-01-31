U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.97
    +27.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,708.36
    -17.11 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.90
    +246.32 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.99
    +25.48 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +0.46 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    +0.0040 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2250
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,911.07
    -112.73 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.77
    +29.59 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.90
    +11.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

New capital fuels Purely Elizabeth’s next natural food phase

Christine Hall
·3 min read

It’s been a 12-year journey for Purely Elizabeth founder Elizabeth Stein, and based on her plans for the company’s next phase, she is just getting started.

Stein, who began her career as a holistic nutrition counselor, started the company in 2009 after going back to school and learning about superfood ingredients and food as medicine, a concept that wasn’t as popular then as it is now.

“It felt like an opportunity in the market for products to help people,” she told TechCrunch. “What we put in our mouths is one of the most important things we can do.”

As Stein, CEO, worked with clients, she saw the need for specialized foods, like gluten-free, and what started as a side project — a blueberry muffin mix — was the catalyst for Purely Elizabeth and became her first product before moving into granola, which is what the company is known for today.

Fast-forward to today, and Purely Elizabeth, which has since added pancake/waffle mix and oatmeal, is one of the top brands in the breakfast category. Products are non-GMO and include ingredients like ancient grains, coconut sugar, probiotics and MCT oil.

The company is going after an increasingly crowded global health and wellness food market that was valued at $733.1 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $1 trillion by 2026. Consumer interest for this space is also attracting capital. Last week, I reported on smoothie company Kencko raising a $10 million Series A, and Athletic Greens, which created a daily nutrition beverage, announcing $115 million on a $1.2 billion valuation.

Stein says the market has changed a lot since Purely Elizabeth launched. She recalls going to her first trade show in 2010 and having to educate retailers on ingredients like chia seeds, coconut sugar and coconut oil. Today, these ingredients are readily available on grocery shelves thanks in part to consumers being more educated on better-for-you foods and demanding they taste good also.

Over the last five years, Stein has led the company’s growth to a 55% compound annual growth rate and into 15,000 retailer doors at the end of 2021, up from 8,000 in 2018, she said.

The company raised its first round of funding, a $3 million round, in 2016, and has now closed on $50 million in Series B co-led by the new SEMCAP Food & Nutrition division (this investment marks its launch), and joined by co-investors Swander Pace Capital and SEMCAP’s partner, Fresh Del Monte. This gives the company $53 million in total funding.

Stein plans to use the capital to expand the company’s team of 30 to be around 40 by the end of 2022. Purely Elizabeth will also be investing in new product innovation and will also be launching into a new category later this year with its oatmeal, and debuting a brand refresh in coming months as it leans into digital marketing to build brand awareness.

“We are at a super exciting point where we had incredible growth and now we are at an inflection point and looking at the next phase of growth,” Stein said. “We wanted to bring in the capital and partners to accelerate that and take the brand to the next level by further evolving the brand to add more fun elements to bring it to life.

John Haugen, formerly with General Mills, joined Purely Elizabeth’s board while as founder and managing director of General Mills’ venture arm, 301 Inc., which led Purely Elizabeth’s initial investment. He is now the SEMCAP Food & Nutrition managing partner.

He agrees with Stein that consumers are looking for their food to work harder, but are no longer willing to make the trade-off of better ingredients over taste.

“Elizabeth is showing what can be done to introduce trend-forward ingredients to consumers while also making products that taste better than anything on the market,” Haugen added.

IoT and data science will boost foodtech in the post-pandemic era

Recommended Stories

  • China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022. China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past.

  • Could Palantir Technologies Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in September 2020 at $10 a share, and here we are 16 months later and the data analytics specialist is trading at $13 a share, a 30% gain. With much of Palantir's business coming from government contracts while trying to break further into the crowded private sector market, let's see if the data analytics firm has what it takes to make a millionaire out of an investor today. Founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2004, Palantir was at one time a shadowy, secretive organization that counted the FBI, CIA, NSA, and other government agencies as customers (and still does), and through the first three quarters of the fiscal 2021, they still represent 59% of its $1.1 billion in total revenue.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • How Tesla's Record Earnings Impact Lucid and Rivian

    Despite reporting record earnings after market close on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other electric car companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw their stock prices tumble on Thursday and Friday. Here's how Tesla's results and management's commentary affect Lucid and Rivian. Daniel Foelber (Lucid): If you're new to investing, it can seem confusing when an industry-leading company like Tesla reports incredibly impressive results, but its stock price gets crushed anyway.

  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 4 Red Flags for Pinterest's Future

    Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) stock hit an all-time high of $89.90 last February during the Reddit-fueled rally in meme and growth stocks. Investors might be tempted to buy Pinterest after that massive decline, but they should pay close attention to four red flags which recently appeared. First and foremost, Pinterest has endured a series of price target reductions and downgrades over the past two months.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Dave Will Have to Prove That It's Not Just Another Neo-Bank

    As mobile-first personal finance apps become more mainstream, Dave will need more than a David-versus-Goliath story to beat competitors.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]