Capital Group Appoints Three New Members to RIA Advisory Board

·5 min read

New appointments follow second anniversary of Launch of Capital Group's RIA Insider Hub

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group announced today that it has appointed three new members to its RIA Advisory Board, bringing membership to a total of 12 practitioners, specialists and industry leaders. The advisory board, formed in conjunction with the launch of Capital Group's exclusive online hub for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) - RIA Insider - celebrated its two year anniversary in March.

Capital Group (PRNewsfoto/Capital Group)
Capital Group (PRNewsfoto/Capital Group)

"RIAs face a number of challenges, from increasingly squeezed margins to sustaining organic growth and planning for succession. We saw a need to help RIAs address these issues and created the RIA Advisory Board two years ago as a result," said Eric Grey, Director of the Board and RIA National Sales Director at Capital Group. "We regularly share the insights from the members of this board to the RIAs we support, on everything from client management strategies to ESG investing and the need for diverse talent pools. Our three new board members will only add to the deep bench of knowledge and experience of our existing members, enabling us to create valuable resources for the thousands of RIAs whom we support and ultimately help them manage and grow their businesses."

The new members of the RIA Advisory Board include:

  • Ann Gookin, Managing Director, Investment and Firm Management, Freestone Capital Management

  • Damon A. White, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, Evermay Wealth Management

  • Jayman Yi, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Roehl & Yi

They join the following board members, who have held their roles since March 2020:

  • Howard Coleman, Chief Investment Officer / General Counsel, Coldstream Wealth Management

  • David DeVoe, Managing Director and Founder, DeVoe & Company

  • Catherine Farley, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Compliance Officer, Oxford Financial Group, LLC

  • Brian Jones, Chairman and Financial Adviser, CJM Wealth Advisers

  • Rita Lee, Partner, Cerity Partners

  • Kurt Miscinski, President and CEO, Cerity Partners

  • Michael Novak, Founder and Managing Director, Wellspring Financial Advisors

  • Ira Rapaport, CEO & Managing Member, New England Private Wealth Advisors, LLC

  • Scott Rister, Co-founder and CEO, Transcend Partner Group

One of the board's longest-tenured members, Michael Novak, Founder and Managing Director, Wellspring Financial Advisors, added "I am fortunate to have served on Capital Group's RIA Advisory Board since its inception in early 2020. Since that time, we have focused our board conversations on the most critical and strategic issues facing the RIA industry. While there is so much content out there today in the RIA and wealth management space, I truly feel the insights coming out of this group, which are captured and shared by Capital Group with the industry at large via RIA Insider, are value-add to RIAs, and can be game changers in terms of how they run their business and engage their clients."

RIA Insider offers a variety of insights, tools and resources to help RIAs manage and grow their practices, including:

  • Thought leadership: Access to deep insights and practical guidance shared by board members

  • Marketing Lab: An easy-to-use tool that allows RIAs to create and share personalized, branded client communications — in email, social media and PDF formats — using Capital Group's client-ready articles on topical issues like market volatility.

  • Consultations: RIAs can receive highly personalized consultations from experienced Capital Group specialists, who can provide insights on topics such as portfolio construction and analysis and tax, as well as trust and estate planning. This also includes access to proprietary research and portfolio analytics from Capital Group.

  • Truelytics: Members can access industry-leading business intelligence platform for wealth management to measure performance and benchmark success versus peers.

  • CE credit: RIAs can earn one hour of CE credit by reading, watching or listening to content available on RIA Insider.

About Capital Group
Capital Group, home of the American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of December 31, 2021, Capital Group manages more than $2.7 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Sarah Christiansen, Capital Group
Sarah.Christiansen@capgroup.com

Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value.

Statements attributed to an individual represent the opinions of that individual as of the date published and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Capital Group or its affiliates. This information is intended to highlight issues and should not be considered advice, an endorsement or a recommendation.

All Capital Group trademarks mentioned are owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an affiliated company or fund. All other company and product names mentioned are the property of their respective companies.

Use of this website is intended for U.S. residents only.

American Funds Distributors, Inc., member FINRA

This content, developed by Capital Group, home of American Funds, should not be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and is not intended to serve as impartial investment or fiduciary advice.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-group-appoints-three-new-members-to-ria-advisory-board-301525112.html

SOURCE Capital Group Companies

