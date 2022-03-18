U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.00
    -25.25 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    -179.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,029.75
    -82.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.40
    -12.90 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.30
    +1.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    -9.50 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.51
    -0.16 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0140
    +0.4160 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,604.52
    -79.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.50
    -3.77 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,357.82
    -27.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

Bavarian Nordic A/S
·3 min read
Bavarian Nordic A/S
Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 18, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company's share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 45,420 as a consequence of employees’ exercise of warrants.

The capital increase was effected without any pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company or others. A total of 4,542 new shares were subscribed for in cash at DKK 142.00 per share of nominally DKK 10. The total proceeds to Bavarian Nordic A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 0.6 million.

The new shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Bavarian Nordic shares, will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S' share capital is DKK 704,729,350, which is made up of 70,472,935 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 70,472,935 votes.

The revised Articles of Association will be published separately and will subsequently be available on the Company's website.

The content of this announcement does not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2022.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 06 / 2022

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivIn a quarterly event known as triple witc

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate meeting

    The Bank of Russia is in focus as it will hold a regular rate-setting meeting after hiking the key interest rate sharply to 20% in late February following the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation" in Ukraine. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1200 GMT. The rouble showed limited reaction to an indication that Russia may have averted default on its Eurobonds.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around Lviv

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • The truth about record-high stock buybacks: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 18, 2022.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. as bondholders waited for a second day to receive the $117 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swam

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.