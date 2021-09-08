U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,049.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,660.75
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.80
    -5.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +0.91 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3500
    -0.0200 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    +2.41 (+14.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1980
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,568.07
    -4,383.52 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.03
    -172.92 (-12.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.37
    -49.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bavarian Nordic A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 8, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company's share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 2,478,690 as a consequence of employees’ exercise of warrants.

The capital increase was effected without any pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders of the Company or others. The shares were subscribed for in cash at the following prices per share of nominally DKK 10: 100,152 shares at DKK 205.80 and 147,717 shares at DKK 239.60. The total proceeds to Bavarian Nordic A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 56 million.

The new shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Bavarian Nordic shares, will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, the total nominal value of Bavarian Nordic A/S' share capital is DKK 640,651,170, which is made up of 64,065,117 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 64,065,117 votes.

The revised Articles of Association will be published separately and will subsequently be available on the Company's website.

The content of this announcement does not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2021.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine based on an in-licensed capsid virus-like particle technology. The vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2, is currently being investigated in clinical trials. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 30 / 2021

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

    These two companies have different risk profiles, but that makes them a good combination for a portfolio.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock rallied roughly 48,660% over the past 20 years and recently hit a new all-time high. Once dismissed as an also-ran of the tech sector, Apple's introductions of the iPod, iPhone, and iPad under Steve Jobs turned it into one of the world's most valuable tech companies. After Jobs passed away in 2011, Apple continued to evolve under Tim Cook with new iPhones, fresh hardware devices like the Apple Watch, and the expansion of its software and services ecosystem.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.