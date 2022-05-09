GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 112 – 2022

Copenhagen, May 9th, 2022

Capital increase in GreenMobility as a result of exercise of warrants

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company) has increased its number of shares by 25,632 shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each, corresponding to an increase in share capital of nominally DKK 10,252.80 as a consequence of exercise of 25,632 warrants by certain current and former employees in accordance with article 4.8 and 4.8.1 and Appendix 1 and 2 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

The capital increase is effected without any pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders of the Company.

The shares have been subscribed for in cash at an exercise price of DKK 1 per share of nominally DKK 0.40 in connection with the exercise of warrants in accordance with the terms set out in the warrant program.

The new shares are ordinary shares and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing GreenMobility shares. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 11 May 2022 under the Company’s permanent ISIN DK0060817898 and the symbol “GREENM”.

Following the capital increase and in accordance with the disclosure requirements in section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the share capital of GreenMobility consists of 4,447,707 shares of each DKK 0.40 corresponding to nominally DKK 1,779,082.80. Each share of DKK 0.40 carries one vote at GreenMobility’s general meetings and accordingly the number of voting rights in GreenMobility are 4,447,707.

The updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority today and will be uploaded at www.greenmobility.com/investors/

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,150 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam and several German cities. More than 179,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

