U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.87
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1590
    -0.5810 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,403.50
    -333.04 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Capital increase by issuing shares for utilisation of warrants

FirstFarms A/S
·1 min read
FirstFarms A/S
FirstFarms A/S

The Group CEO and 6 employees have chosen to utilise warrants issued in 2018, cf. company announcement no. 21 of 21 December 2018.

Thus, a capital increase of DKK 680,000 is carried out, corresponding to 68,000 shares of DKK 10, and the company’s new share capital will hereafter constitute DKK 94,602,770.

The shares are issued at price 48.70, as it appears from the warrant agreement from 2018, and DKK 3,311,60 has there been paid to the company.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    What to make of the markets today? The CPI numbers came in on Tuesday, and were better than expected; that is, inflation remains high, but the rate of increase appears to be cooling off. The annualized CPI rate for November registered 7.1%, compared to the 7.3% forecast, and markets spiked on the news. And then they slipped back today, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as expected, but also signaled it would have to take rates higher through next year. F

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Fell Hard Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) all fell hard on Thursday, dropping 2.2%, 4.1%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but since the semiconductor sector is known to be quite cyclical, virtually all chip stocks took it on the chin Thursday, as a combination of macroeconomic data points and Federal Reserve commentary sparked recession fears.

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]