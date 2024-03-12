Capital Investment Trends At Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) Look Strong

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hextar Global Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = RM110m ÷ (RM880m - RM443m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Hextar Global Berhad has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 6.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hextar Global Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Hextar Global Berhad .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hextar Global Berhad Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by Hextar Global Berhad's returns on capital. The company has employed 175% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 25%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 25%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 50% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than25% because total capital employed would be higher.The 25% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 50% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

The Bottom Line On Hextar Global Berhad's ROCE

Hextar Global Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 217% return to those who've held over the last three years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hextar Global Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

