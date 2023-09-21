Capital Investment Trends At McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Look Strong

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for McDonald's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$11b ÷ (US$50b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, McDonald's has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for McDonald's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for McDonald's.

So How Is McDonald's' ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like McDonald's. The company has employed 57% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 24%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On McDonald's' ROCE

In short, we'd argue McDonald's has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

